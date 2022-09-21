Short-term farm loans can be rescheduled without down payment

Banking

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 10:25 pm

Related News

Short-term farm loans can be rescheduled without down payment

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 10:25 pm
Photo: Saikat Bhadra
Photo: Saikat Bhadra

Short-term farm loans can be rescheduled for up to three years without any down payment in certain cases as the central bank has offered the special concession to speed up food production and tame the soaring prices of essential commodities.

In a circular on Wednesday, the Bangladesh Bank said the terms of the master circular on the loan rescheduling and restructuring will not be applicable in such cases.

Short-term farm loans can be rescheduled without any down payment as usual despite the fact that the master circular on rescheduling and restructuring of loans is in place, the circular said. 

At the same time, this directive will remain in force till 31 December of this year, it added.

Earlier, on 19 April, the central bank issued a directive on the rescheduling of short-term farm loans to facilitate agricultural entrepreneurs in replaying loans and maintain normal credit flow in this sector.

According to the guidelines, short-term agricultural loans can be rescheduled for a maximum period of three years including a grace period of six months from the date of rescheduling by relaxing down payment conditions on the basis of banker-customer relationship. 

In some cases, such loans can be rescheduled even without down payment, the guidelines added.
 

Top News

Bangladesh Bank / Reschedule loans

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Auto News of the Week 

10h | Wheels
Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

12h | Thoughts
Myanmar soldiers carry weapons in Tarlay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

'Bangladesh will have to take this to the Security Council'

11h | Interviews
The flow of high-tech products, industrial machinery and capital goods between South Korea and China topped $300 billion in 2021. Photo: Reuters

Supply chains aren’t broken, at least not everywhere

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine

Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine

3h | Videos
Baking products price go up due to dollar crisis

Baking products price go up due to dollar crisis

3h | Videos
Celebrations across the city in honour of the SAAF winners

Celebrations across the city in honour of the SAAF winners

3h | Videos
Girlhood of Kalsindur's footballers

Girlhood of Kalsindur's footballers

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination