Remittance, incentive transaction limit thru internet banking lifted

The Bangladesh Bank has withdrawn the limit of remittance and incentive transactions through internet banking.

Customers will be able to transact as much as they want from now on, said a circular of the central bank issued Sunday (3 July).

Earlier under the system, individuals could do a maximum of 10 transactions daily and organisations could do 20.

At the same time, the maximum daily transaction limit for an individual was Tk10 lakh and for an organisation, it was Tk25 lakh.

The central bank sent this circular to the Managing Directors and CEOs of all the banks.

Relevant banks will use unique merchant category code (MCC) to identify remittance and incentive information separately.