Remittance, incentive transaction limit thru internet banking lifted

Banking

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 09:17 pm

Related News

Remittance, incentive transaction limit thru internet banking lifted

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 09:17 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The Bangladesh Bank has withdrawn the limit of remittance and incentive transactions through internet banking.

Customers will be able to transact as much as they want from now on, said a circular of the central bank issued Sunday (3 July). 

Earlier under the system, individuals could do a maximum of 10 transactions daily and organisations could do 20.

At the same time, the maximum daily transaction limit for an individual was Tk10 lakh and for an organisation, it was Tk25 lakh. 

The central bank sent this circular to the Managing Directors and CEOs of all the banks.

Relevant banks will use unique merchant category code (MCC) to identify remittance and incentive information separately.

Economy / Top News

Internet Banking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

9h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

9h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

12h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

1h | Videos
Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

11h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

11h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years