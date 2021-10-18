Tk10 charge fixed for Internet banking fund transfer

Banking

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 10:22 pm

Related News

Tk10 charge fixed for Internet banking fund transfer

A maximum of Tk20 per transaction has been fixed for cash withdrawal using point of sale system

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 10:22 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The Bangladesh Bank has fixed a Tk10 service charge for transaction of interbank internet banking fund transfer through National Payment Switch Bangladesh (NPSB).

Bangladesh Bank's Payment Systems Department issued a circular on Monday and sent it to all concerned including scheduled banks and mobile financial services providers, says a press release.

According to the new guidelines, the acquiring company will charge 0.7% merchant discount rate (MDR) per transaction in the case of Bangla QR transactions for micro merchants. Of which 0.4% will be paid to the card issuing bank for Interchange Reimbursement fee (IRF).

In this regard, BB Spokesperson Sirajul Islam said many banks were uninterested as there was no charge for internet banking fund transfer. Now, Tk10 service charge has been fixed per transaction for the banks.

According to the circular, the acquiring bank will get 1.6% of the total transaction as merchant discount rate (MDR), in case of merchant payments using the point of sale (POS) of another bank under the NPSB. Of the amount, 1.1% will be paid to the card issuing bank as IRF.

Payment Systems Department GM Md Mezbaul Haque said earlier different banks took different amount of charges for POS transactions, now the central bank has fixed 1.6% for the convenience of the customers.

The circular also said that if the network of International payment scheme (IPS) is used, an additional 0.2% of the charge for IRF will have to be paid.

At the same time, a maximum of Tk20 per transaction has been fixed for cash withdrawal using POS. This charge will be confirmed by the issuing bank to the acquiring bank.

Meanwhile, under the NPSB, a bank has to pay a service charge of Tk20 per transaction for withdrawing cash from another bank using an ATM. Bangladesh Bank has fixed Tk5 for money information, Tk5 for short message, maximum Tk10 for money transfer and maximum Tk20 for cash deposit.

 

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Internet Banking / Bangladesh Bank / Fund transfer / Fund Transfer Fee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

2d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

5
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

6
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij