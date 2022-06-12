Prime Bank revamps internet banking with MyPrime app

Prime Bank has revamped its mobile banking app and launches MyPrime.

With its convenient user interface, MyPrime comes with up-to-date functionalities and exciting features.

The user journey of the app is designed to ensure maximum convenience and ease of use for the customers. Customers can enjoy banking services (fund transfers, payments, statements, live chat, top-up, card & account details, service request etc) from wherever, whenever.

At an event held in a city hotel, MD & CEO of Prime Bank Hassan O Rashid unveiled the UI of MyPrime app, reads a press release.

The senior management team of Prime Bank, Faisal Rahman, AMD; Mohammad Habibur Rahman Chowdhury, DMD & CFO; ANM Mahfuz, DMD & CBO, Consumer Banking; Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, DMD, Transaction Banking; Md. Ziaur Rahman DMD, CAMLCO & CRO were also present at the event among others.

ANM Mahfuz, Prime Bank's DMD & CBO of Consumer Banking said, "Prime Bank was one of the first local banks to introduce internet banking in Bangladesh. With the growing demand of internet banking Prime Bank has revamped its existing app Altitude to

MyPrime with exciting features and easy to use UI."

"MyPrime is available on iOS and android for everyone to use," he added

Prime Bank's Managing Director and CEO Hassan O Rashid said, "Consumers are embracing digital financial services at an unprecedented pace. As the banking industry embraces digital transformation, we need to serve our customers and manage their expectations 24/7."

"With MyPrime app, Prime Bank reaches yet another milestone in its digital transformation journey that will change the way we have been doing banking and serving our customers", he added.