Pubali Bank signs agreement with NESCO 

Pubali Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Northern Electricity Supply Co (NESCO) Ltd.

Pubali Bank's Managing Director and CEO Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director and COO Mohammad Ali and NESCO Managing Director Zakiul Islam were present at the agreement signing ceremony held at the bank's head office in the capital.

Under this agreement, electricity bills collected by any branch of Pubali Bank of NESCO clients can be easily deposited to the central account of NESCO maintained by Pubali Bank, Rajshahi branch in real time.

Faizul Hoque Sharif, general manager of General Services and Development Division; Rafiqul Islam, DGM and RM of Rajshahi region of Pubali Bank; Sayed Golam Ahammad, Executive Director (Finance) of NESCO and senior executives from both the organisations were also present during the signing ceremony.



