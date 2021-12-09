Premier Bank inaugurates Kushtia branch

Premier Bank Limited has recently launched operations of the Kushtia Branch at Tomij Uddin Super Market, NS Road in Kushtia.

M Reazul Karim, managing director and CEO of the inaugurated the branch through a virtual ceremony, said a press release on Thursday (9 December).

Syed Nowsher Ali, deputy managing director and head of GSD, Kazi Ahsan Khalil, DMD and CBO, Jamil Hossain, head of Corporate Banking Division, Mashuqur Rahman, EVP and head of IT, Tareq Uddin, EVP and head of Brand Marketing and Communications were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Other senior bank officials, local business personalities, customers and dignitaries were also present at the event.