Palli Sanchay Bank provides blankets among underprivileged in Mymensingh

Palli Sanchay Bank distributed blankets among the helpless, needy, and poor women, children, and elderly in Fulbaria upazila's Ichail village.

Khondoker Ataur Rahman, managing director of Palli Sanchay Bank, handed over the blankets, reads a press release.

On the occasion, a blanket distribution and prayer mahfil were held in the Ichail Khondoker Bari Jame Mosque on Friday.

Bangladesh Police CID Branch, Netrokona Additional Superintendent of Police Khondoker Saeed Ahmed, local Awami League leaders, Palli Sanchay Bank Mymensingh district managers, and other Rupali Bank managers from Mymensingh, Netrokona, and Kishoreganj districts were among those present.