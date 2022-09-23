NRBC Bank wins 6 prizes at South Asian Business Excellence Awards

NRBC Bank has won six prizes as Best Bank at South Asian Business Excellence Awards 2022.

The bank has been crowned with the title of 'Brand excellence in BFIS' 'Best use of IT & Technology', 'Best Use of Mobile Technology', 'Best use of CSR Practice during Pandemic', 'Best Business Response to the Crisis' and 'Most Innovative Covid Response' reflecting on its digital transformation journey and resilience during the pandemic, reads a press release.

Golam Awlia, Managing Director and CEO of NRBC Bank, received the award from Abdul Mannan, Minister for Planning of Bangladesh, at a function organised by the SAPS at Dhaka Thursday (22 September).

Sharif Ahmed, State Minister of Housing and Public works of Bangladesh, was present at the ceremony as the guest of honor.

Among the others Kazi Md Talha, AMD, Kabir Ahmed, DMD and Harunur Rashid DMD & CFO of NRBC Bank, were also present at the award giving ceremony.

The awards have been conferred to NRBC Bank in recognition of its front-running role in South Asian Region in business, innovation and social intervention for the welfare of the customers, employees and community.

The awards validate the bank's consistent financial performance, cutting-edge technology to enhance customer experience and extraordinary initiative during the height of the pandemic.

South Asian Business Excellence Awards celebrates the exceptional work and the results gained by the trailblazers of the corporate domain, in the face of an ever-increasing competitive market. Every year, financial and corporate sector leaders from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives gather for the ceremony to receive the laurels and celebrate the excellence in business in South Asia.

On winning the awards, the bank's Chairman SM Parvez Tamal said, "NRBC Bank is far ahead in the industry in financial, innovation and governance parameters. It has established itself as a leading financial institution in Bangladesh, thanks to the visionary guidance from our regulators, board and talented team.

"We are now harvesting the dividend of investment in technology, people and processes made in the last couple of years benefiting the valued customers. We will continue to explore new ways to improve customer experience in this evolving digital age."

The Bank's Managing Director and CEO Golam Awlia said, "The award will be another stepping stone for NRBC Bank towards its ultimate goal of becoming the best bank of the country. We gratefully acknowledge valued clientele and stakeholders for their continued trust on us that help us achieve such international honour."

The bank began its journey on April 2, 2013, as a scheduled Bank. NRBC Bank provides its banking services through 93 branches and 644 sub-branches.