No more than 3 directors of bank from same family: Cabinet approves draft bank company act

The Cabinet has given final approval to the draft Bank Company (Amendment) Act 2023 with the provision that no more than three directors of a bank can be from the same family.

The decision was made during the cabinet committee meeting on Tuesday (March 28) chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After the meeting, Secretary of the Cabinet Division (Coordination and Reforms) Mahmudul Hossain Khan informed the media of the decision.

He said currently there can be four directors from one family, but this has now been reduced to a maximum of three.

More to follow ...

