Changing policy alone will not solve everything

Ahsan H Mansur
28 March, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 11:18 pm

Ahsan H Mansur. Sketch: TBS
Ahsan H Mansur. Sketch: TBS

The new amendment that is being made is necessary, but it will be useless unless it is implemented properly. Even implementing the existing policies would have solved 90% of the problems. Changing the policy alone will not solve everything. We have to change our attitude.

We also need to be careful in considering the issue of financial capability. Many of our country's wilful defaulters have thousands of acres of land. What kind of real estate assets they have in Dhaka city or outside the country can also be found out. These should also be included when considering financial capability.

Many of the wilful defaulters are associated with bank owners. Therefore, even if the bank wants to do many things, it is natural that the bank board will not allow it. It all depends on what one wants or does not want to do.

The number of directors from a single family has been reduced from four to three, which previously used to be two. Actually two would have been better, because numbers have a dynamic too.

Besides, we have come to know through various media reports that existing board members' cousins are also being appointed as independent directors. If it is the case, no change will come. The character traits of those who will be appointed as directors should also be considered.

Ahsan H Mansur is the director of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh

TBS Staff Reporter Tonmoy Modak spoke to Ahsan H Mansur over the phone

