Janata Bank observes National Mourning Day 

Banking

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 04:58 pm

Janata Bank Limited observed the National Mourning Day and the martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due respect. 

On the occasion, the bank conducted various programmes throughout the day, including hoisting the national flag half-mast, laying wreath on the portrait of the Father of the Nation, holding a discussion meeting and reciting the Quran, reads a press release.

As soon as the sun rose, the chairman of the bank SM Mahfuzur Rahman hoisted and lowered the national flag at the head office. Later, he along with the executive officers of the bank laid wreaths at the Bangabandhu mural installed at the head office. At 8am in the morning, the managing director and CEO of the bank Abduch Chalam Azad along with all levels of executives, officers and employees along with the directors laid wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmandis.

At 10am in the Dhanmondi corporate branch of the bank, a discussion meeting and prayer on the 47th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation was held. 

Chairman of the bank Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman, Director Ajit Kumar Pal, Ziauddin Ahmed, and Meshkat Ahmed Chowdhury along with DMD, CBA General Secretary Md Anichur Rahman and other officers and organisation leaders addressed the meeting. 

