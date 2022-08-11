IBBL plants trees to mark Bangabandhu’s martyrdom anniversary

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited on Thursday organized a tree plantation program marking Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 47th martyrdom anniversary at Nayapaltan of the city.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank attended the program as chief guest, read a media release.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Md. Omar Faruk Khan & J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors, Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President & Nazrul Islam, Senior Vice President along with Executives and officers of the bank attended the program.