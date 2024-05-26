Husne Ara Shikha becomes new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 06:21 pm

Husne Ara Shikha becomes new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 06:21 pm
Husne Ara Shikha was promoted to the post of executive director of the Bangladesh Bank on Sunday (26 May).

She was the director of the head office Human Resources Department.

She joined the Bangladesh Bank as an assistant director in 1996. She started her career in the central bank through the Banking Regulation and Policy Department.

She served in various positions of three World Bank funded projects – Central Bank Strengthening Project, Financial Institution Development Project and Investment Promotion Financial Facility Project with the Human Resources Department.

Husne Ara played an active role in forming and implementing the Internal Credit Risk Rating System (ICRR) in banking, which is widely used to regulate credit quality in the banking sector.

She completed her honours from the Department of Pharmacy at the Dhaka University and later obtained an MBA in Finance from IBA under the same university.

She also did an MA in Economics from the International University of Japan.

She received the Rupali Bank Award for achievement in Banking Diploma Examination and Bangladesh Bank Employees Recognition Award (Gold Medal) in 2010 in recognition of professional excellence.

As an executive director of the Bangladesh Bank, holds the responsibility of SME, The Security Printing Corporation (Bangladesh) Ltd, Foreign Exchange Investment Department and HRD.

