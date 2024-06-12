Treasury bills, bonds auction shifted for Eid-ul-Adha to 13,19 June

The Bangladesh Bank has changed the dates for the auction of Bangladesh Government Treasury Bills and Bonds (BGTB) due to holidays for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

The BGTB auction will be held on 13 June (Thursday) and 19 June (Wednesday), a senior official of the central bank said.

The Bangladesh Government Treasury Bills and Bonds are issued by the People's Republic of Bangladesh where Bangladesh Bank acts as issue manager, clearing agent and custodian for these bills and bonds.