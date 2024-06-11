Bank branches near haats asked to stay open till 10pm before Eid-ul-Adha holidays

Banking

UNB
11 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 10:28 pm

Related News

Bank branches near haats asked to stay open till 10pm before Eid-ul-Adha holidays

UNB
11 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 10:28 pm
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Bangladesh Bank today (11 June) instructed banks to stay open bank branches in adjacent cattle markets in Dhaka, Chattogram and Natore for making cattle market money transactions convenient.

The central bank has laid out the instructions for the bank branches/sub-branches adjacent to haats under the Dhaka South City Corporation, Dhaka North City Corporation, Chattogram City Corporation, and Singra Paurashava, Natore.

At the same time, the banking activities of these branches have been asked to be conducted till 10pm. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The banking regulator has given this instruction to facilitate the banking transactions of the sacrificial animal traders.

Its Banking Regulations and Policy Department (BRPD) issued a circular in this regard today and sent it to the managing directors and chief executives officers of scheduled banks for execution.

The central bank also instructed setting up a provisional ATM booth in the market for sacrificial animals along with ensuring necessary security.

In addition, instructions have been given to provide allowances to the officers and employees performing duties in extra time in the concerned branches, sub-branches, and booths as per the rules.

Bangladesh Bank / cattle market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

13h | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Could Far-Right Parties Change Europe's Geopolitics?

Could Far-Right Parties Change Europe's Geopolitics?

1h | Videos
The UN Security Council passed a ceasefire resolution in Gaza

The UN Security Council passed a ceasefire resolution in Gaza

5h | Videos
15,000 Bangladeshis living in Kuwait got new passports

15,000 Bangladeshis living in Kuwait got new passports

14m | Videos
Who is to blame for the Tigers' loss?

Who is to blame for the Tigers' loss?

5h | Videos