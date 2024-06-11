Bank branches near haats asked to stay open till 10pm before Eid-ul-Adha holidays

The Bangladesh Bank today (11 June) instructed banks to stay open bank branches in adjacent cattle markets in Dhaka, Chattogram and Natore for making cattle market money transactions convenient.

The central bank has laid out the instructions for the bank branches/sub-branches adjacent to haats under the Dhaka South City Corporation, Dhaka North City Corporation, Chattogram City Corporation, and Singra Paurashava, Natore.

At the same time, the banking activities of these branches have been asked to be conducted till 10pm.

The banking regulator has given this instruction to facilitate the banking transactions of the sacrificial animal traders.

Its Banking Regulations and Policy Department (BRPD) issued a circular in this regard today and sent it to the managing directors and chief executives officers of scheduled banks for execution.

The central bank also instructed setting up a provisional ATM booth in the market for sacrificial animals along with ensuring necessary security.

In addition, instructions have been given to provide allowances to the officers and employees performing duties in extra time in the concerned branches, sub-branches, and booths as per the rules.