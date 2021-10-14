Eid-e-Miladunnabi: Banks, NBFIs, stock market to remain closed on Wednesday

All banks, non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) and the stock markets of the country will remain closed on Wednesday (20 October) on the occasion of Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

The Bangladesh Bank on Thursday issued a circular in this regard.

The circular stated that earlier 19 October was declared as a national holiday marking the occasion of Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

But later considering the lunar positions throughout the month, the National Moon Sighting Committee declared 20 October as Eid-e-Miladunnabi.