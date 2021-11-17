Community Bank wins Infosys-Finacle Innovation Awards 2021

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited, a concern of Bangladesh Police Kallyan Trust, has won the Infosys-Finacle Innovation Awards 2021.

Infosys received 270 nominations in 10 categories from banks all over the world, of which, from Bangladesh Community Bank received three awards in different categories, said a press release issued by the bank on Wednesday (17 November).

This year's accolades mark the second consecutive win for the bank.

The bank bagged awards in three categories: Channel innovation for financial inclusion leveraging technology; Covid response innovation for innovative banking during the pandemic and Ecosystem-led Iinnovation for customer service anytime anywhere.

Community Bank has won those awards primarily due to its successful rollout of its "digital-first" strategy to serve its customers from the alternate delivery channels, the press release added.

"Community Bank Bangladesh commenced its commercial journey with a promise to serve customers with a unique digital banking experience. Leveraging on a cutting-edge core banking system developed by Infosys-Finacle enabled us to offer customized solutions even under a stressed situation of Covid-19," Community Bank Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury said.

"We are serving more than 99% of our customers from digital platforms ensuring round-the-clock banking services with no practical downtime. A significantly large portion of our customers are newly on-boarded to formal banking channel of which more than 72% are now actively using our mobile application to perform banking transactions. This is a unique example in the banking industry in Bangladesh," he added.