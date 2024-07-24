BB re-fixes interbank transactions duration for 24-25 July

Bangladesh

BSS
24 July, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 10:38 pm

BB re-fixes interbank transactions duration for 24-25 July

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has re-fixed the duration of interbank transactions for 24-25 July .

On 24-25 July, high-value clearing cheques presentment cut-off time will be 12pm while the return cut-off time will be 1:45pm, as per a BB notification issued today (24 July).

During these days, the return value clearing cheques presentment cut-off time will be 12:30pm while the return cut-off time will be 2:30pm.

Transaction of both sessions through BEFTN will be in the existing schedule.

Transaction through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) will be 11am to 3pm.

