Credit card spending by Bangladeshis travelling abroad falls by 10% in May

Bangladeshis travelling abroad spent around Tk456 crore through credit cards in May this year, which is a decrease of 9.94% from the Tk506 crore spent in April.

Domestic transactions within Bangladesh also witnessed a slight decrease of 1.47%, amounting to Tk2,742cr in May compared to Tk2,783 crore in April, showed data from the Bangladesh Bank.

According to a report by the central bank, credit cards issued by 56% of Bangladeshi banks were used in various countries for buying products from department stores, pharmacies, clothing outlets and transportation, in May.

The expenditure on these was around Tk258 crore.

An analysis of the credit card spending pattern reveals that about 77% of these transactions took place using VISA cards, 13% using MasterCard, and 8.47% using American Express.

According to the central bank, Bangladeshis spent the highest amount of dollars through credit cards in India, followed by the USA, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and other countries.