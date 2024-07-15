Credit card spending by Bangladeshis travelling abroad falls by 10% in May

Banking

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 05:56 pm

Related News

Credit card spending by Bangladeshis travelling abroad falls by 10% in May

Bangladeshis spent the highest amount of dollars through credit cards in India, followed by the USA, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and other countries

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 05:56 pm
Photo: Collected from Nerdwallet website
Photo: Collected from Nerdwallet website

Bangladeshis travelling abroad spent around Tk456 crore through credit cards in May this year, which is a decrease of 9.94% from the Tk506 crore spent in April.

Domestic transactions within Bangladesh also witnessed a slight decrease of 1.47%, amounting to Tk2,742cr in May compared to Tk2,783 crore in April, showed data from the Bangladesh Bank.

According to a report by the central bank, credit cards issued by 56% of Bangladeshi banks were used in various countries for buying products from department stores, pharmacies, clothing outlets and transportation, in May. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The expenditure on these was around Tk258 crore.

An analysis of the credit card spending pattern reveals that about 77% of these transactions took place using VISA cards, 13% using MasterCard, and 8.47% using American Express.

According to the central bank, Bangladeshis spent the highest amount of dollars through credit cards in India, followed by the USA, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and other countries.

 

Top News

credit card / Bangladesh Bank / Travel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

21h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

10h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

9h | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Lautaro’s late strike fires Argentina to record 16th Copa America title

Lautaro’s late strike fires Argentina to record 16th Copa America title

2h | Videos
Who is the young man who shot at Trump?

Who is the young man who shot at Trump?

3h | Videos
Russia blamed the Biden administration for the attack on Trump

Russia blamed the Biden administration for the attack on Trump

4h | Videos
Argentina's Copa America title on Messi's day of tears

Argentina's Copa America title on Messi's day of tears

5h | Videos