Total exports in FY24 are $10 billion less than reported figure: Bangladesh Bank

The country's total exports have been falling for the last three years from FY22 to FY24 and the estimated total exports for FY24 are $10 billion less than the figure reported by government entities.

The Bangladesh Bank explained the recent revision in the export data in its monetary policy resolution for the first half of FY25 published in its website, breaking its tradition of holding a press conference for the policy announcement.

"The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) discussed the recent revision in the export data. BB officials explained that this affects data for the last three years FY22-FY24," according to resolution.

"The revisions suggest that exports have been falling over the past three years. The estimated total exports for FY2024 is likely to be around $42 billion, which is $10 billion less than the figure reported by Export Promotion Bureau [EPB] based on National Board Of Revenue [NBR] customs data."