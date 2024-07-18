Total exports in FY24 are $10 billion less than reported figure: Bangladesh Bank

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 05:51 pm

Related News

Total exports in FY24 are $10 billion less than reported figure: Bangladesh Bank

The Bangladesh Bank explained the recent revision in the export data in its monetary policy resolution for the first half of FY25 published in its website, breaking its tradition of holding a press conference for the policy announcement.

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 05:51 pm
Representational Image. Photo: TBS
Representational Image. Photo: TBS

The country's total exports have been falling for the last three years from FY22 to FY24 and the estimated total exports for FY24 are $10 billion less than the figure reported by government entities.

The Bangladesh Bank explained the recent revision in the export data in its monetary policy resolution for the first half of FY25 published in its website, breaking its tradition of holding a press conference for the policy announcement.

"The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) discussed the recent revision in the export data. BB officials explained that this affects data for the last three years FY22-FY24," according to resolution.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The revisions suggest that exports have been falling over the past three years. The estimated total exports for FY2024 is likely to be around $42 billion, which is $10 billion less than the figure reported by Export Promotion Bureau [EPB] based on National Board Of Revenue [NBR] customs data."

 

Top News

exports / Bangladesh Bank / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

2d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1h | Videos
Borrowers under pressure as lending rate hits 16% in July

Borrowers under pressure as lending rate hits 16% in July

1h | Videos
Local and quota reform activists clashed with the police; Killed 1

Local and quota reform activists clashed with the police; Killed 1

2h | Videos
Clash of local and quota reform activists with law and order forces of Narayanganj

Clash of local and quota reform activists with law and order forces of Narayanganj

2h | Videos