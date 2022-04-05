Call money rate rising due to liquidity crisis

Banking

Sakhawat Prince
05 April, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 10:41 pm

Related News

Call money rate rising due to liquidity crisis

The Bangladesh Bank was supposed to mop up Tk1,500 crore through auction, but they cancelled it to avert deepening of the liquidity crisis 

Sakhawat Prince
05 April, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 10:41 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

Banks have been facing a crisis of foreign currencies due to an increase in imports. Consequently, the banks' effort to raise foreign currencies caused a liquidity crisis, which in turn has driven up the interbank call money rate recently.

An interbank call money market is a short-term money market that allows large financial institutions, such as banks, to borrow and lend money at interbank rates.

On Tuesday, the overnight rate in the call money market was 4.70%, an increase from the previous day's rate of 4.65%, the highest in 19 months.

Earlier, from 12 August to 26 August 2020, the call money rate was 4.70-4.76%.

According to industry insiders, the flow of remittances has been low in the current fiscal year, so the banks have to buy dollars with cash to provide for the increased imports in the country. Besides, increased demand for loans from traders ahead of Ramadan and Eid has also driven the call money rate up.

State-owned banks Rupali and Janata, are among the biggest lenders in the call money market, but they themselves borrowed money from here recently. Agrani and Sonali banks also lend money to other financial institutions, but that amount is very little.

Moreover, the demand for loans in all sectors has increased, so the demand for loans at the financial institutions has also increased.

A senior official at the treasury department of a state-owned bank said due to low deposit rates of many banks, many customers are leaning towards other financial institutions. So these institutions are borrowing from the money market to balance the difference between deposits and advances.

Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, chief executive officer and managing director at Agrani Bank Limited, told The Business Standard that the demand of liquidity has outpaced the supply in the market. Besides, the rate of exports is much lower than the rate at which imports have increased. 

"At the same time, the flow of remittances is low. All these things have caused an increase in the call money rate," he said, adding that it will increase further on the occasion of Eid. 

Shaheen Iqbal, head of treasury of Brac Bank, told TBS that liquidity in the market is declining, because all kinds of debt is increasing.

The Bangladesh Bank is selling dollars in the market for foreign payments, as a result of which a lot of money has gone out of the market. At the same time, the government loan through the Bangladesh Bank is increasing, therefore the call money rate is increasing. 

Meanwhile, a senior central bank official said it had stopped mopping up excess liquidity to avert deepening of the crisis in the market.

On Tuesday, the Bangladesh Bank was supposed to mop up Tk1,500 crore through auction, but they cancelled it.

In addition, remittance inflows from expatriates declined after Covid-19 crisis eased, leading to a foreign currency crisis in banks through which prices for imported products are paid.

Bangladesh received $15.30 billion in remittances in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, a decrease of 17.07% compared to the same period a year ago.

The import payment rose sharply by 46.23% to $47 billion from July to January period of the current fiscal year. The interbank exchange rate hit Tk86.2 per dollar for the first time on 23 March, the Bangladesh Bank data showed.

The interbank exchange rate of the US dollar started rising in July last year due mainly to the rising import payment when the exchange rate of the greenback was Tk84.8. Economic activities also increased ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, putting pressure on the liquidity, said shaheen Iqbal.

The central bank withdrew money from the banking system by selling $3.73 billion as of March 23, according to the central bank's data.

Besides, the growth of private sector credit is also increasing. Private debt growth in February this year was 10.87% higher compared to the same month last year. Also in January, the growth of debt was 11.07%, which is the highest in 29 months.

Top News

Call Money Rate / Liquidity crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

10h | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

10h | Habitat
Women&#039;s activist organisation Naripokkho formed a human chain and demanded immediate arrest and trial of constable Nazmul Tareq on 3 April. Photo: PR

A teep and the art of telling women what not to wear

12h | Panorama
There is a casual sitting area on the floor and a thin L-shaped waterway around it. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dzable Studio: Bringing nature inside to create peace of mind

11h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Election in 3-month not possible in Pakistan

Election in 3-month not possible in Pakistan

1h | Videos
After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

1h | Videos
Man City to face Atletico Madrid in UCL Quarter Final

Man City to face Atletico Madrid in UCL Quarter Final

1h | Videos
Insect-infested vegetables in demand!

Insect-infested vegetables in demand!

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

3
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

6
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?