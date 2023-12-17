Five Islamic banks warned over liquidity shortage: BB

Banking

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 10:10 pm

Related News

Five Islamic banks warned over liquidity shortage: BB

Liquidity issues have arisen within these banks due to structural problems in Islamic banking, according to the Bangladesh Bank

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 10:10 pm
Five Islamic banks warned over liquidity shortage: BB

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has warned five Islamic banks experiencing liquidity issues, instructing them to address the negative balances in their current accounts within 20 working days. 

Md Mezbaul Haque, spokesperson for Bangladesh Bank, at a press conference on Sunday confirmed that the central bank dispatched warning letters to Islamic Bank Bangladesh PLC, Social Islami Bank Limited, Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, First Security Islami Bank PLC, and Global Islami Bank PLC.

He clarified, "They have been sent a warning letter. The warning is not a decision to cancel money payment services." He added that while the central bank's Motijheel office initiated the communication, the final decision rests with the Payment Systems Department.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Liquidity issues have arisen within these banks due to structural problems in Islamic banking, leading to a prompt response from Bangladesh Bank. Mezbaul Haque assured that the central bank is committed to addressing these challenges in the future.

"The main goal of the central bank at this moment is to control inflation. Once we alleviate external pressure, the Bangladesh Bank will shift its focus to the governance of banks facing crises," said Mezbaul Haque.

The Payment Systems Department holds the authority to decide on the continuation of transactions with other banks if the deficit in the current accounts is not addressed within the stipulated 20 working days, as mentioned by the spokesperson. Mezbaul Haque also disclosed that ICB Islamic Bank Limited had previously received Tk700 crore in support. 

The Bangladesh Bank routinely provides assistance to banks with negative current account balances; this is a part of a regular process. However, the warning letters, dated 28 November, clearly instruct the banks to adjust their negative balances promptly.

The letter sent from the Motijheel office of Bangladesh Bank stated, "On reviewing your current account balance, it is observed that the current account balance has been negative for a long time, which is not in line with normal banking procedures. Although the matter has been brought to your attention repeatedly, you have not taken any significant steps so far."

It further advised, "It is hereby advised that you must address the negative balance of your current account within 20 working days of receiving this letter." 

The letter concluded with a stern warning, stating that any failure within the specified time would result in being barred from any clearing platform in accordance with the contract signed with the Payment Systems Department, Bangladesh Bank, for maintaining an adequate amount of funds in the designated account for Clearing Settlement.

Economy / Top News

Islamic Banks / Bangladesh Bank (BB) / Liquidity crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

9h | Features
The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

14h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

2h | TBS SPORTS
Military pressure on Hamas will not stop: Netanyahu

Military pressure on Hamas will not stop: Netanyahu

15m | TBS World
The current state of Bangladesh's economy and what the future holds. An analysis by Dr. Ahsan H Mansur

The current state of Bangladesh's economy and what the future holds. An analysis by Dr. Ahsan H Mansur

4h | TBS Economy
Ukraine even wants to send disabled people to war

Ukraine even wants to send disabled people to war

3h | TBS World