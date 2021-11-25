BHBFC starts shariah financing

Banking

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 04:20 pm

Related News

BHBFC starts shariah financing

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 04:20 pm
BHBFC starts shariah financing

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) has started Islamic Shariah based financing in the housing sector. 

The organisation has introduced a new housing finance product named Manzil in this regard, according to a press release issued today. 

Under this system BHBFC would invest money as per Shariah regulation for constructing residential buildings. The borrowers have to share earned profit to BHBFC. 

The inauguration programme of Manzil was held on 25 November at the BHBFC headquarters building at Purana Paltan in the capital. 

Sheikh Mohammad Saleem Ullah, secretary of the Financial Institutions Department (FID) under the Ministry of Finance, inaugurated the product. 

Managing Director of the Corporation Md Afzal Karim presided over the inaugural ceremony.  The Chairman of the Board of Directors of BHBFC Prof Dr Md Salim Uddin, and Prof Dr Mohammad Abdus Samad, the chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee at BHBFC were present as special guests. 

The event was attended by the Board of Directors of BHBFC, senior executives of FID, deputy managing director, general managers and senior officials of BHBFC. 

The director of  Rural and Peri-Urban Housing Finance Project (RPHFP) of BHBFC Md Atiqul Islam delivered the welcome speech on the programme.

RPHFP,a housing finance project of BHBFC, is funded by the Islamic Development Bank (ISDB). The 'Manzil'  has been formulated under this project for the lower and lower-middle class people other than Dhaka, Chottogram and Sylhet metro area.

In his inaugural address, FID Secretary described BHBFC's new product as a timely initiative in the year of the golden jubilee of the independence. He emphasised on the importance of promoting a profit-oriented investment system in the light of Islamic law. He suggested ensuring quality of service for the overall success of the organisation.

Corporates

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

20h | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

20h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

20h | Videos
The river that changes color from time to time

The river that changes color from time to time

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?