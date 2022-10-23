BB to release Tk500 notes signed by new governor 24 Oct

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) is going to release Tk500 notes signed by the bank's new governor Abdur Rouf Talukder on Monday (24 October).

The issuance of the new notes will commence from the Motijheel branch of the central bank first, and then from other offices later, reads an official press release.

The colour, shape, design and all security features of the newly-printed notes will remain unchanged.

Apart from the new ones, other notes of Tk500 denomination currently in circulation will also be valid.