BB appoints observers to Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank

The Bangladesh Bank has appointed observers to Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and First Security Islami Bank Limited in the wake of the private banks' reported irregularities in loan disbursement.

Central bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque confirmed the news to The Business Standard Monday (12 December).

The Bangladesh Bank's Forex Reserve & Treasury Management Department Director Abul Kalam will serve as the observer to Islami Bank and Payment Systems Department Director Motasim Billah will serve the post at First Security Islami Bank.