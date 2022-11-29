Bangladesh Bank suspends Tk9,000 cr loan disbursement to 11 companies from Islami Bank

As part of the investigation into the aggressive lending worth Tk9,000 crore by Islami Bank to eleven companies including Nabil Group, the Bangladesh Bank has asked the bank to suspend the disbursement of loans to them until further notice.

A central bank official confirmed the matter to The Business Standard Tuesday (29 November) and said, "A central bank team visited the bank and sought an explanation for these irregularities. Besides, the team is collecting related documents."

However, the Bangladesh Bank has not made any official comment regarding the major loan irregularities of Islami Bank. Even the regulator's spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

The Bangladesh Bank Spokesperson GM Abul Kalam Azad said that a three-member team has been formed to probe into Islami Bank.

"They visited the bank for two days already. They will visit for four more days," he told The Business Standard.

There are recent incidents of taking loans of thousands of crores of taka from Islami Bank by ghost companies and fake addresses. At least three such firms borrowed Tk900 crore each just the next month of company registration.

As the irregularities grabbed the headlines, many Islami Bank clients became worried about their deposits with the reputed private bank.

According to a report of The Business Standard on Sunday, MediGreen, a newly registered company, secured Tk900 crore in loan from Islami Bank in October, just a month after getting registered with the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies (RJSC) for setting up a trading business.

Another company, S.S Straight Line, obtained registration on 3 August from RJSC and applied to the VIP Road branch of Islami Bank for a loan on 23 August. The bank approved a loan of Tk900 crore on 18 September without collateral, as the loan documents show.

Marts Business was registered on 11 September and applied to the Farmgate branch of Islami Bank on 28 September for a loan of Tk900 crore. The bank approved the loan on 24 October without taking collateral, according to the loan documents.

Each of the three companies which have secured Tk2,700 crore in loans from Islami Bank has used fake office addresses, which clearly demonstrates that these are shell companies and the real beneficiaries of these loans are anonymous, and the loans were given for the same purposes.

Besides, a Bangla national daily published a report recently suggesting about Tk7,000 crore loans by Islami Bank in similar ways. The report said that the loans were taken against eleven firms this year.

The ghost companies availed another Tk2,320 crore loans from Social Islami Bank (SIBL) and First Security Islami Bank similarly. According to the report, the firms altogether owe around Tk9500 crores to these three banks.