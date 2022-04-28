Banks to remain open on 30 April across country

Banking

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 03:07 pm

All banks across the country will remain open with limited manpower from 9:30am to 1pm on 30 April.

According to a Bangladesh Bank circular today, this decision was taken considering the huge volume of transactions from businesses this year. 

Besides, banks in industrial areas will remain open on Friday (29 April) from 9:30am to 12:30pm.

Bangladesh Bank has asked banks to continue operations ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in the industrial areas in Dhaka metropolitan area, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj and Chattogram ensuring adequate security.

The relevant branches of the Bangladesh Bank will also remain open on 29 and 30 April with a limited capacity to ensure smooth transactions, the notice adds.

