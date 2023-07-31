Bank Asia President MD Areef Billah Adil resign 8 months after taking charge

Banking

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 08:14 pm

Bank Asia President and Managing Director (MD) Areef Billah Adil Chowdhury has resigned from his post eight months after taking charge.

The bank's board of directors, however, have not accepted the resignation, according to sources.

Adil Chowdhury joined the post of president and MD of Bank Asia in November last year. 

Earlier, he had joined the bank as the deputy managing director in August 2020. He was then promoted as additional managing director.

According to a source in the bank's board, Adil Chowdhury submitted his resignation last Wednesday. 

This newspaper tried to contact Adil over phone, but he did not respond.

In an email sent to the bank's officials yesterday, Bank Asia authorities said MD Adil Chowdhury will be on leave until 21 October. Additional MD Shafiuzzaman will serve as MD during this time.

 

