Bank Asia donates Tk10 crore to Prime Minister’s relief fund

Bank Asia has made a donation of Tk10 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund for the flood-affected people in the country's north-eastern region as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Prime Minister received the cheque through video conference on Monday (27 June) in a programme at Prime Minister's Office, reads a press release.

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, Vice Chairman and Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Director, Bank Asia Ltd, handed over the cheque to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus.