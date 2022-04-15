Introduce more scholarships on condition of returning to the country

Developed countries offer scholarships to students worldwide but they earn more money by selling education services. Many people in our country have a lot of money and send their children abroad for higher studies. However, the rate of going abroad is very low compared to the number of graduates who are ready to enter the job market every year. So, it is more important to ensure the quality of our education system.

Bangladesh's academic curriculum has to be reformed as per the demand of the present socio-economic condition.

We see "circular migration" in India, which is people immigrating abroad, coming back at a certain time to contribute to the motherland and going back again.

On the other hand, in China, there is a relation between their economic rise and the concept of "return migration". The Chinese government has an arrangement to bring back the people that they send abroad for higher study. But, it will take more time for us to introduce "return migration" in Bangladesh like China.

The Ministry of Science and Technology offers Bangabandhu Fellowship for higher studies in science and technology. The amount provided here to students is quite handsome. But, there is a condition that they have to return to the country after finishing their studies. The government should expand the scope of such scholarships or fellowships.

However, there is a lack of patriotism among public university teachers who do not return to the country. Most of them go to study with government money and get a salary while studying. The government should find a way to get the money back if they do not come back to the country after finishing their studies abroad. In order to increase patriotism and commitment to the country among students, we have to focus on the school and college levels.

Professor Dr Mustafizur Rahman is the distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue