Bangladesh's air connectivity scope increasing through development and prosperity: State minister

The scope of air connectivity in Bangladesh is increasing through development and prosperity, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali said yesterday.

"The country is developing and advancing in an international sense. The scope of air connectivity in the country is increasing through development and prosperity. Work is underway to ensure timely expansion of aviation infrastructure across the country, increase passenger service, improve technical and public skills and ensure safe and smooth air navigation," he said while speaking at "Monitor Airline of the Year 2023 awards" ceremony in the capital on Wednesday (20 September).

"As part of this, various development projects have already been completed in all the airports of the country and other development works are progressing at a fast pace, including landmark development projects 3rd terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport which will be operational by October next year," he added.

"Besides, a project is going on for the strengthening of the runway and installation of the airfield ground lighting system at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport, construction of new terminal building and strengthening the runway capacity of Sylhet Osmani International Airport, the extension of runway and construction of new terminal building of Cox'sbazar Airport, installation of state of the art radar for safe and secure air navigation and another project is being implemented to ensure the security of all international airport of Bangladesh," the state minister further said.

Md Mahbub Ali said, "We are also working to turn Sayedpur airport to a regional hub. The goal of these development activities is to transform the country into a prime aviation hub and attractive tourist destination."

"At present , Bangladesh has bilateral Air Service Agreements with 53 states . As many as 32 international and domestic airlines are operating their flight operations in our country and several foreign airlines have expressed interest," he added.

Citing information from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Aviation expert and editor of Bangladesh Monitor, Kazi Wahidul Alam said that air transportation in Bangladesh is forecast to grow by 160% in the next 15 years, based on the current trends.

"This would result in an additional 12.01 million departures by 2038. If met, this increased demand would add approximately $ 2.1 billion to the country's GDP and create around 140,000 new jobs."

Kazi Wahidul Alam said, "The way passenger numbers are growing, available seat capacity is not growing at that pace and as a result, the aviation market still predominantly remains a seller's market."

"We need to encourage more foreign Airlines to connect Bangladesh with the rest of the world, while effective efforts should be taken to strengthen the national carrier and other private Airlines to enhance their fleet and network to meet the growing demands. In order to do so government should facilitate local airlines with policy support and implement business-friendly tax structures including competitive fuel prices, so that they can face all odds and competition from foreign airlines," he added.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali handed over the trophies among the winning airlines in different categories of services at the ceremony.

Over 3,300 frequent flyers cast their votes online.

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines has been announced as Airways of the Year while US-Bangla Airlines is the best domestic airline in the Share Trip - Monitor Airline of the Year 2023 awards. Qatar Airways and IndiGo came out as Cargo Airline of the Year and Best Budget Airline respectively.

Vistara was adjudged as the Best Regional Airline. Winners were selected based on the frequent flyers' opinion poll, conducted in July and August of the current year.

Airlines operating in Bangladesh were awarded 16 different categories of services. Airlines received Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards considering the number of votes they received.

NovoAir won Gold in the Best Time Performance ( domestic ) category while Air Astra won the Gold Award in the Best Inflight Service ( domestic ) category. City Bank Amex Lounge was adjudged as the best airport lounge in Bangladesh, SkyLounge of Eastern Bank PLC received the Silver and Balakla Lounge by InterContinental received Bronze Award.

Besides, the Japan International Cooperation Agency ( JICA ) received a Jury's special citation award for their active support and generous contribution towards the development of the aviation sector in Bangladesh.

Md Mokammel Hossain, secretary, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism; Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman , of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh; Shibli Rubayat - Ul - Islam , chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission also spoke on the occasion.