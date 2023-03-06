Biman flight with 72 onboard lands safely at Dhaka with blown tyre

Total 72 passengers aboard a Kolkata-Dhaka Biman flight on Monday morning (6 March) breathed a sigh of relief when their aircraft landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

As per airport sources, a tyre of flight BG-392 burst during take-off in Kolkata, India, at 9:19am (local time) this morning.

However, the aircraft managed to make a safe landing at the Dhaka airport around 10am (local time) with its 72 passengers, HSIA Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam told The Business Standard.