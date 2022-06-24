AL guides nation towards achieving economic emancipation: academics

The Awami League has always been the last hope of the country's people to achieve any kinds of their emancipation including geographical, political or social as well as to uphold their dignity in the global arena, said academicians.

"Since its inception, AL remains as the only means of the country's people for achieving their political, geographical and economic freedom, and upholding their dignity in the global arena," Dhaka University Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Dr ASM Maksud Kamal told BSS on the AL's 73rd founding anniversary.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, AL has been trying to earn economic freedom of the people through some mega projects such as the Padma Bridge, Karnaphuli Tunnel, nuclear power plant and satellite as well as to establish the dignity of the country in both regional and international arena.

The AL is the only party which can work for all format of emancipation of the country by overcoming local and international conspiracies including USA and World Bank, he said.

"The Padma Bridge is the bright example of Awami League's capacity," he said.

Despite facing massive confrontation of different groups during 1971, Bangabandhu and Awami League made it possible to achieve geographical and political emancipation and uphold the country's dignity in global arena.

After Bangabandhu's assassination, military rulers – Ziaur Rahman and Hussain Muhammad Ershad – did politics using religion disgracing four fundamental principles of the country which ultimately tarnished country's image in global arena.

Following Zia's footprints, his widow Khaleda Zia also ran the state in the same way while their son Tarique Rahman gave an institutional shape to corruption, he said.

"What they all do is nothing but establishing communal thoughts by attacking non-communal values as well as destroying country's fundamental principles," he said.

Awami League had to overcome a number of challenges since the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as there have always been a collective anti-Awami League sentiment whether the party stays in power or not.

He suggested AL to further strengthen genuine politicians in the party as well as cabinet.

The party should never budge from its founding principles of achieving emancipation for Bengali nation, he concluded.

DU Pro-VC (administration) Dr Mohammad Samad, said Bangabandhu led Bengali nation in a fearless struggle for liberation, breaking the shackles of a thousand years of slavery following the path of 1952 language movement.

After the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu on 15 August 1975, the Bengali nation was derailed from its democratic path and fell into military dictatorship, he added.

In post-1975 period, Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina took the helm of the party and filled the vacuum that was created through Bangabandhu's killing and she has been leading AL for four decades to fulfill the people's aspirations, he said.

Today Bangladesh has become a role model of development and progress in the world, he further said.

However, a vested quarter is intruding into Awami League in different ways and hatching conspiracies to tarnish the party's image, he said.

Samad suggested the party should remain alert again intruders and opportunists and move forward to work for the people's welfare.