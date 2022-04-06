Bangladesh’s GDP to grow strong in FY23, but will stay below pre-pandemic level: ADB

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 01:46 pm

Bangladesh's economy will continue to grow strong at 7.1% in FY2022-23, but it will be below pre-pandemic levels because growth in industrialised economies is expected to slow on disruptions from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in a report. 

ADB also projected that the gross domestic product (GDP) growth will be 6.9% in the current fiscal year (FY2022).

The development lender made the disclosure in its flagship publication "Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2022", which was released globally on Wednesday (5 April).

ADB's projection comes at a time when two South Asian nations - Pakistan and Sri Lanka are facing a deep economic crisis. 

"The ongoing socio-economic recovery needs to be accelerated by enhancing domestic resource mobilisation, incentivising the private sector to create products and services, promoting modern green technologies, and fostering knowledge and innovation," ADB Bangladesh Country Director Edimon Ginting said.

"Building climate-resilient infrastructure and services, introducing carbon tax on fossil fuels, and promoting green investments will help to further advance the current policy initiatives for managing climate change for inclusive and sustainable green growth," he added.

Bangladesh's economy achieved 6.94% of GDP growth in the last fiscal according to the final calculation of the BBS. 

The government set a 7.5% growth target for the current fiscal year but revised it to 7.2% due to the third web of Covid-19. ADB's projectiopn is very close to the recent achievements and the target of the government.

"In the face of Covid -19 pandemic Bangladesh economy has demonstrated commendable economic resilience registering GDP growth of 6.9% in fiscal year 2021. With 6.9% projected growth in fiscal year 2022 and 7.1% growth in FY2023, Bangladesh economy is now moving to a higher growth trajectory," the ADB report said. 

However, to sustain this higher growth trajectory over the medium and long term, and making it more inclusive and sustainable at the same time, a few key steps would be necessary: 

First on growth itself, efforts are needed to boost competitiveness, employment, and private sector development, regulatory bottlenecks need to be reduced. Critical infrastructures need to be built to improve efficiency of domestic value chain. 

Second, inclusive growth will require increase spending on education, health, and social protection.To generate enough funds for these priorities, significant efforts is needed to improve domestic resource mobilization.

A strong expansion in exports, increased budget spending, public investment in larger infrastructure projects, and stronger private investment will play key roles behind this robust growth outlook, the report said. 

Growth in Bangladesh will be close to the south Asian average growth of 7.0% in 2022 and 7.4% in 2023. Among larger south Asian economies, Bangladesh will closely follow India in terms of strong growth performance next year, it added. 

Industry output is expected to increase strongly on rising earnings, particularly from apparel exports. The government's Export Policy 2021-2024 will help expand exports further going forward through improved competitiveness. Accommodative and expansionary monetary policy is expected to continue to support robust economic activities.

According to the ADO, Inflation is projected to edge up to 6.0% in fiscal year 2022 due to rise in global food and fuel prices, the impact of Russian invasion of Ukraine, and rise in domestic administered prices of diesel and kerosene. Price adjustments for LPG or LNG in coming months may also increase inflationary pressure.

A small part of inflation pressure also comes from continued accommodative fiscal and monetary policies. Further down the line, in fiscal year 2023, inflation is expected to moderate to 5.9% on lower outlook for global food and oil prices.

"Finally, to make growth more sustainable, the impacts of climate change need to be tackled expeditiously. We know that Bangladesh is one of the world's most vulnerable countries to climate change. Combating climate impacts and achieving environmentally sustainable growth for poverty reduction and other Sustainable Development Goals are key challenges for the country," the report further added. 

Climate-resilient infrastructure and services should be a key imperative. Climate risk should be mainstreamed into the master plan of relevant sector and development unit. Private sector participation needs to increase as government alone will not be able to deliver it, the ADB added. 

The report also forecasted that developing Asian economies will grow 5.2% this year and 5.3% in 2023, thanks to a robust recovery in domestic demand and continued expansion in exports.

However, uncertainties stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the continuing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, and tightening by the United States Federal Reserve pose risks to the outlook.

