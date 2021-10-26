Around 18 lakh new e-TIN registrations in last 14 months: NBR

TBS report
26 October, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 03:21 pm

With this, the number of tax identification number (e-TIN) holders has reached 67.93 lakh in the country

Around 18 lakh people have registered for e-TIN (tax identification number) in the last 14 months, according to latest National Board of Revenue (NBR) data.

With this, the number of e-TIN holders has reached to 67.93 lakh in the country.

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem made the disclosure in a briefing at his office in the capital's Segunbagicha today.

According to the NBR, the number of new e-TIN holders increased by 5 lakh since last July. It increased by 13 lakh or 26% in the last fiscal year 2020-21.

Although the number of e-TIN holders has increased across the country, the number of tax return holders has not increased at the same ratio, the NBR chairman said.

Out of 50 lakh e-TIN holders, 22 lakh submitted returns last year, according to the NBR.

It was informed at the press conference that the services related to return submission, assistance in taking e-TIN will be provided at the tax offices in November like last year instead of the income tax fair.

Besides, taxpayers will be able to submit returns online excluding some exceptions.

Efforts are underway to introduce this facility quickly for those whose tax is deducted at source.

However, the taxpayers will be able to file their returns completely online this year.

