BSTI distributes food items among differently-abled, orphans on occasion of Bangabandhu's 48th martyrdom anniversary

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) distributed food items among the differently-abed and orphans on Monday (28 August) on the occasion of the National Mourning Day and the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

BSTI Director General (Grade-1) Md Abdus Sattar led the distribution of food items at the BSTI head office at Tejgaon in the capital.

Besides, the construction of a three-storey mosque was inaugurated on the BSTI premises, and special honours and crests were given to the top five Hafezes of the PHP Quran light competition.

BSTI officials and employees were present on the occasion.