Fabric dyes used to make Tang in Badda factory, owner busted

Owner of Abid Food and Chemicals factory in the capital's Badda area was arrested over manufacturing food products using fabric dyes.

During a raid on Tuesday (12 March), officials of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) found factory owner Anwar Hossain mixing unsanitary fabric dyes with sugar to make Tang.

BSTI Deputy Director Rezaul Haque said, "The factory was raided based on tip-off. None of the products they were making were edible.

Due to this, law enforcers arrested the owner. Besides, legal action will be taken against them and all the products will be destroyed, he added.

"The terrible thing about all this is that besides food products, detergent, harpic and others were also being manufactured in the factory – which has created a serious health hazard," said the BSTI official.