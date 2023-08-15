BSTI observes National Mourning Day

15 August, 2023, 03:35 pm
BSTI observes National Mourning Day

15 August, 2023, 03:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) observed the National Mourning Day with due respect and solemnity on Tuesday (15 August).

On the occasion, BSTI officials paid homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking his 48th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day.

As part of their tribute, they placed a wreath in front of the mural of Bangabandhu at the head office of BSTI in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

The event, led by BSTI Director General Md Abdus Sattar, was attended by officers and employees of all levels.

Apart from this, a discussion program at the BSTI head office has been organised to observe the day.

Besides, a special prayer will take place at the BSTI Quarter's Jama Masjid to pray for the eternal peace of Bangabandhu and other 15 August carnage martyrs.

