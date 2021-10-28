Emirates back on full operational capacity in Bangladesh

Aviation

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 04:13 pm

Related News

Emirates back on full operational capacity in Bangladesh

Emirates Bangladesh Country Manager Mohamed Al Hammadi made the announcement on Thursday at an event in Dhaka to commemorate 35 years of the airlines' operation in the country

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 04:13 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Emirates is back on its full operational capacity in Bangladesh, the country manager of the Dubai-based airline, Mohamed Al Hammadi has said. 

He made the announcement on Thursday at a get-together event in Dhaka to commemorate 35 years of Emirates Airlines' operation in Bangladesh. 

Al Hammadi said that from the world's perspective, the airline has recovered 90% of its operation.

"We are providing the best air tourism service all over the world and especially for Bangladeshi tourists to their most desired destination - Dubai," he said. 

"Emirates is thrilled to mark 35 years of its operations in Bangladesh. It has been a remarkable journey and we thank our dedicated staff, customers, and local authorities for their ongoing support. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with the country and to Bangladeshi customers as well, he added,"  Al Hammadi added. 

Emirates marks 35 years of its operations in Bangladesh

The airline has carried more than 10.4 million passengers to and from Dhaka, operating over 19,300 roundtrip flights, said a press release. 

Emirates currently operates three weekly flights from Dhaka, utilising the wide-body Boeing 777-300ER - providing connectivity to more than 120 destinations via Dubai.

From 2016 to date, Emirates SkyCargo - the airline's freight division, has carried close to 170,000 tonnes of cargo to and from the country, including the main export commodities of garments, leather, and many perishables goods.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Emirates Airline / Bangladesh / Dubai / Airlines / air travel / Emirates Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

19h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

19h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

19h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

6
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era