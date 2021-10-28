Emirates back on full operational capacity in Bangladesh

Emirates is back on its full operational capacity in Bangladesh, the country manager of the Dubai-based airline, Mohamed Al Hammadi has said.

He made the announcement on Thursday at a get-together event in Dhaka to commemorate 35 years of Emirates Airlines' operation in Bangladesh.

Al Hammadi said that from the world's perspective, the airline has recovered 90% of its operation.

"We are providing the best air tourism service all over the world and especially for Bangladeshi tourists to their most desired destination - Dubai," he said.

"Emirates is thrilled to mark 35 years of its operations in Bangladesh. It has been a remarkable journey and we thank our dedicated staff, customers, and local authorities for their ongoing support. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with the country and to Bangladeshi customers as well, he added," Al Hammadi added.

The airline has carried more than 10.4 million passengers to and from Dhaka, operating over 19,300 roundtrip flights, said a press release.

Emirates currently operates three weekly flights from Dhaka, utilising the wide-body Boeing 777-300ER - providing connectivity to more than 120 destinations via Dubai.

From 2016 to date, Emirates SkyCargo - the airline's freight division, has carried close to 170,000 tonnes of cargo to and from the country, including the main export commodities of garments, leather, and many perishables goods.