Emirates marks 35 years of its operations in Bangladesh

27 October, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 07:12 pm

Since its first flight in 1986, the airline has carried more than 10.4 million passengers to and from Dhaka, operating more than 19,300roundtrip flights

The airline’s wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft was welcomed with a water cannon salute at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 27 October. Since the inaugural flight in 1986, Emirates has carried more than 10.4 million passengers to and through Dubai, operating more than 19,300 roundtrip flights. We look forward to continue serving the country with exceptional services and to flying our customers safer and better on Emirates. Picture: Courtesy

Emirates, the world's largest international airline celebrated 35 years of connecting Bangladesh to the world on 27 October.

Since its first flight in 1986, the airline has carried more than 10.4 million passengers to and from Dhaka, operating more than 19,300roundtrip flights, said a press release.

Emirates currently serves the Bangladeshi capital with three weekly flights, utilising its wide-body Boeing 777-300ER.

To celebrate the special occasion Emirates undertook various programmes including cake cutting ceremony at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, and water cannon salute to an Emirates flight EK 587, quiz competition on social media platform and interaction of Emirates country manager with the media representatives.

 "We are thrilled to be marking 35 years of operations to Bangladesh. It's been a remarkable journey and we thank our dedicated staff, customers, and local authorities for their ongoing support. We look forward to continue strengthening our long-standing partnership with the country and to flying our Bangladeshi customers safer and better on Emirates to Dubai and beyond," Emirates Country Manager Bangladesh Mohamed Alhammadi said.  

Emirates is currently the only international airline to serve Dhaka with First Class services – offering customers superior products and comfort in the air and on-ground. Passengers can enjoy seamless connectivity to more than 120 destinations within the airline's extensive network, via Dubai, the press release added.

From 2016 to date, Emirates SkyCargo – the airline's airfreight division - has carried close to 170,000 tonnes of cargo to and from the country, including the main export commodities of garments, leather and perishables.

