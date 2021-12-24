WHO says blanket use of booster dose will only widen vaccine inequality, prolong pandemic

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
24 December, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 09:20 am

Related News

WHO says blanket use of booster dose will only widen vaccine inequality, prolong pandemic

According to the UN agency, hurdles in access and distribution have led to prevailing inequities in vaccine supply, which can only be resolved by high coverage and the respective countries' commitment to meet global vaccination targets and to assist other countries in need

Hindustan Times
24 December, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 09:20 am
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020/Reuters.
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020/Reuters.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has criticised the prevailing idea of blanket administration of booster doses of vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), pointing out that undertaking such a policy will widen the pre-existing vaccine inequality among the first-world and relatively poorer nations.

Speaking on the matter, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a news briefing on Wednesday that blanket Covid-19 booster programs are also likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than ending it, "by diverting supply [of vaccines] to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage". This will give the coronavirus "more opportunity to spread and mutate" thus potentially extending the pandemic, the WHO chief said.

Why is blanket booster policy not a good idea?

The WHO, in consultation with the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunisation and its Covid-19 Vaccines Working Group, has concluded that the vast majority of hospitalisations and deaths from coronavirus disease are currently among unvaccinated people and not those who have received the jab or booster doses.

"No country can boost its way out of the pandemic," said the WHO director-general during the press conference.

In its interim statement about Covid-19 booster doses, issued on 22 December, the WHO made it clear that the focus of immunisation efforts must remain on decreasing death and severe disease, and the protection of the healthcare system. This is especially important in light of the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is said to be highly infectious and capable of undergoing frequent mutations.

"In the context of ongoing global vaccine supply constraints and inequities, broad-based administration of booster doses risks exacerbating vaccine access by driving up demand in countries with substantial vaccine coverage and diverting supply while priority populations in some countries, or in subnational settings, have not yet received a primary vaccination series," the WHO statement read.

According to the UN agency, hurdles in access and distribution have led to prevailing inequities in vaccine supply, which can only be resolved by high coverage and the respective countries' commitment to meet global vaccination targets and to assist other countries in need.

Projections made by the public health body show that only by the second half of 2022 will there be sufficient vaccines around the world to undertake the extensive use of boosters in all adults, and beyond, should they be broadly needed. But till then the broad-based booster programmes will only keep widening the existing difference in supply, the WHO concluded.

Top News

World Health Organization (WHO) / Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus / Covid -19 booster

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

20h | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

21h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

1d | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

12h | Videos
Story of commoners

Story of commoners

13h | Videos
Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

13h | Videos
Indonesian toilet cafe aims to educate and entertain

Indonesian toilet cafe aims to educate and entertain

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US