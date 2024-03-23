WHO interested to support capacity-building in Bangladesh health sector: Saima Wazed to PM

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed interest in supporting Bangladesh for the capacity building of doctors and other health professionals.

Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia Region Saima Wazed showed the interest while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's official residence Ganabhaban on Friday evening.

PM's Speech Writer Md Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the meeting.

"The WHO has expressed interest to extend support, particularly training support for capacity building of doctors and other health professionals of Bangladesh," he said.

The United Nations agency will work on several issues here in Bangladesh, including climate change related diseases, mental health and assistance to climate vulnerable groups like women, children and persons with disability.

Since Bangladesh is one of the worst victims of climate change, where women, children and the persons with disabilities suffer much during any disaster, the WHO will work for the climate vulnerable groups.

Besides, the WHO will support Bangladesh to tackle climate change related diseases, including the diseases caused by air pollution, sound pollution and rise of temperature.

In the case of mental health, the organization suggested incorporation of mental health issues like behavioural approach in dealing with patients in all training programmes, education and curriculum of health professionals.

The World Health Organisation will extend support for universal health coverage in Bangladesh.

The prime minister said the WHO is an important development partner of the health sector of Bangladesh.

Noting that Bangladesh has attained a significant development in the health sector, she said her government established community clinics throughout the country and the health services and free medicines are provided to women and children from the clinics.

So, the child and mother mortality rates have declined significantly, while the average life expectancy has gone up, she added.

Mentioning that the young girls feel shy to talk about breast cancer, the premier stressed the need for early diagnosis of breast cancer. If breast cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, the disease is curable.

She said the government is working to introduce a referral system at upazila and union levels for the early diagnosis of breast cancer.

The prime minister said Bangladesh is going to assist Bhutan to construct a burn unit there.

She said Bangladesh is going to be a regional hub of health education as a good number of students are already there in Bangladesh from Bhutan, Nepal and India. The government is trying to expand the programme, she added.

Sheikh Hasina said the government recruited 25,000 doctors and 15,000 nurses on emergency basis during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PM said the government is going to introduce a licensing examination for private health practitioners.

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen and State Minister for Health Dr Rokeya Sultana, among others, were present.

Earlier, Harvard University's history professor Sugata Bose paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her residence.

During the meeting, they recalled the memories of the 1971 Liberation War and focused on the bonding between the peoples of Bangladesh and India.

PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin was present.

Sugata Bose is a family member of Subhas Chandra Bose and Sharat Chandra Bose. He is a grandson of Sharat Chandra Bose.

On 1 February last, Saima Wazed assumed charge as Regional Director for World Health Organization South-East Asia Region. Saima Wazed is the first from Bangladesh and the second woman to hold this office.