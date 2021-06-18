UK's Johnson 'very confident' about lifting restrictions on 19 July

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
18 June, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2021, 07:18 pm

Photo: Collected
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he was very confident that he would be able to lift remaining coronavirus restrictions on his new target date of 19 July, based on the most recent data.

"I am very confident that we'll be able to go through with step four of the roadmap on the timetable that I've set out with treating 19 July, as I've said, as a terminus date," he told broadcasters.

"I think that's certainly what the data continues to indicate."

