Switzerland adds Britain, Netherlands, three others to quarantine list

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
28 November, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 10:11 am

Related News

Switzerland adds Britain, Netherlands, three others to quarantine list

Entry from those countries would only be possible for Swiss citizens or those with a residence permit in Switzerland or the broader Schengen area

Reuters
28 November, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 10:11 am
People walk at the so-called &#039;vaccination village&#039; (Impfdorf) after the start of a countrywide Covid-19 vaccination week against the coronavirus disease, in the hall of the central railway station, in Zurich, Switzerland November 8, 2021. Photo: Reuters
People walk at the so-called 'vaccination village' (Impfdorf) after the start of a countrywide Covid-19 vaccination week against the coronavirus disease, in the hall of the central railway station, in Zurich, Switzerland November 8, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Switzerland on Saturday widened quarantine requirements to stem the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant to travellers arriving from Britain, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Egypt and Malawi, where cases have been detected, its health ministry said.

On Friday, Switzerland banned direct flights from South Africa and the surrounding region due to the detection of a new Covid-19 variant, while also imposing restrictions on travel from other countries including Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium.

Entry from those countries would only be possible for Swiss citizens or those with a residence permit in Switzerland or the broader Schengen area.

Now, following the detection of new Omicron cases, travellers from Britain, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Egypt and Malawi will need to present a negative Covid-19 test and quarantine for ten days as well, the Federal Office of Public Health said in a tweet.

It did not state whether travel from those countries would be limited to Swiss citizens and residents or not.

Two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have also been detected in the southern German state of Bavaria and in Itlay, both neighbours of Switzerland, but Switzerland has thus far not imposed travel restrictions on any countries with which it shares borders.

World+Biz

Switzerland / Britain / Netherlands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Kamol Das

Parrots flock in their thousands to Gumai Beel in Ctg 

16m | In Focus
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

51m | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

14h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

World races to contain new Omicron variant

World races to contain new Omicron variant

16h | Videos
8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

16h | Videos
Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

16h | Videos
Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

4
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 