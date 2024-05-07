Belgian and Dutch students join Gaza protest wave

Europe

Reuters
07 May, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 11:19 am

Related News

Belgian and Dutch students join Gaza protest wave

At a campus of University of Amsterdam (UvA) in downtown Amsterdam, hundreds of students set up camp, pitching dozens of tents, playing in drum circles, and barricading access with wooden pallets

Reuters
07 May, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 11:19 am
Students gather at an encampment at the University of Copenhagen&#039;s City Campus, at the old Municipal Hospital, and join the global encampments in support of Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Copenhagen Denmark, May 6, 2024.REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt Pedersen
Students gather at an encampment at the University of Copenhagen's City Campus, at the old Municipal Hospital, and join the global encampments in support of Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Copenhagen Denmark, May 6, 2024.REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt Pedersen

Students in Belgium and the Netherlands occupied parts of the universities of Ghent and Amsterdam on Monday to protest against Israel's war in Gaza, joining international student protests that started on US campuses.

At a campus of University of Amsterdam (UvA) in downtown Amsterdam, hundreds of students set up camp, pitching dozens of tents, playing in drum circles, and barricading access with wooden pallets.

The students want UvA and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (VU) to stop their partnerships with Israel.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Painting a banner with a friend, 21-year-old political science student Layla said the protest was about solidarity.

"As an individual, I feel I can't do much ... so every little bit feels like I am at least doing something. Just being here shows we don't support the actions of the Dutch government", she said, declining to give her last name for fear of reprisals.

A UvA spokesperson said that while it condoned the protest during the day, it will not tolerate students staying the night.

"If students decide to spend the night, we will report it to the police", he said.

VU did not reply to a request for comment.

In neighbouring Belgium, some 100 students also occupied a part of Ghent's university UGent.

Footage shared on social media shows students surrounded by tents chanting "Hey hey, ho ho, the occupation has to go", in one of UGent's buildings.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem - areas of historic Palestine which the Palestinians want for a state - in a 1967 war from Jordan and Egypt and has since built settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and steadily expanded them.

Several UGent employees and professors have signed an open letter supporting the protest and condemning the university's decision to continue research collaboration with Israel.

"UGent never gives permission to occupy buildings, but if this happen, a general framework of agreements applies", rector Rik Van de Walle said in a statement, adding that UGent subjects universities with which it collaborates to a human rights investigation.

The Ghent university students said the protest would last until Wednesday, May 8th.

World+Biz

Belgium / Netherlands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

1h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

1h | Panorama
On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

1d | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

14h | Videos
Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

13h | Videos
Bishwa Shanti Pagoda, the religious place for the Buddhist

Bishwa Shanti Pagoda, the religious place for the Buddhist

2h | Videos
Private sector credit crosses BB target in March

Private sector credit crosses BB target in March

3h | Videos