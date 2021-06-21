Study confirms GSK-Vir antibody drug reduces hospitalisation, death in Covid-19 patients

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
21 June, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 06:36 pm

Related News

Study confirms GSK-Vir antibody drug reduces hospitalisation, death in Covid-19 patients

The drugmakers also said on Monday the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) has recommended sotrovimab to treat high-risk, non-hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate Covid-19

Reuters
21 June, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 06:36 pm
FILE PHOTO: The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo on top of GSK Asia House is seen through vertical louvres in Singapore, March 21, 2018. Picture taken March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera
FILE PHOTO: The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo on top of GSK Asia House is seen through vertical louvres in Singapore, March 21, 2018. Picture taken March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Vir Biotechnology said on Monday final results from a late-stage study of their monoclonal antibody confirmed it significantly reduced hospitalisation and death among high-risk Covid-19 patients when given early in the disease.

The treatment, sotrovimab, received an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration in May, while the European Union's drug regulator has also backed it.

The drugmakers also said on Monday the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) has recommended sotrovimab to treat high-risk, non-hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate Covid-19.

The treatment appeared to "retain activity" against current variants of concern and interest, the agency said in its updated guidelines.

In a study of 1,057 patients, sotrovimab resulted in a 79% reduction in risk of hospitalization for more than 24 hours or death due to any cause, the companies said on Monday.

Sotrovimab belongs to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies that mimic the natural antibodies the body generates to fight off infection.

Similar therapies developed by rivals Regeneron and Eli Lilly have been approved by US regulators for treating non-hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

GSK said it was now testing sotrovimab as an intramuscular shot, which is more convenient than by intravenous drip, the current mode of administration.

Vir's shares rose about 2% in premarket trading, while GSK's stock was flat. 

Top News

GSK / Vir / Covid-19 Drug

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1h | Videos
A business that disregards environment

A business that disregards environment

1h | Videos
TBS World: An amphibious car

TBS World: An amphibious car

1h | Videos
Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020