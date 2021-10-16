Second J&J Covid shot gets expert backing; FDA looking at lowering age for Pfizer booster

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
16 October, 2021, 09:15 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 09:20 am

Related News

Second J&J Covid shot gets expert backing; FDA looking at lowering age for Pfizer booster

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee backed the shots for all J&J recipients aged 18 and older at least two months after their first dose

Reuters
16 October, 2021, 09:15 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 09:20 am
A medical worker displays a vial with a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a vaccination centre in Tehran, Iran Sept 20, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/REUTERS
A medical worker displays a vial with a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a vaccination centre in Tehran, Iran Sept 20, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/REUTERS

Outside advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday unanimously recommended the agency authorize a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine for all recipients of the one-dose inoculation.

The agency is also considering lowering the recommended age for booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to people as young as 40, FDA official Dr. Peter Marks told the advisory panel.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee backed the shots for all J&J recipients aged 18 and older at least two months after their first dose.

The FDA is not bound to follow the recommendation, but typically does.

After hearing presentations from J&J and FDA scientists, many members of the advisory panel asked if J&J's single-dose vaccine should actually be considered a two-dose shot for everyone.

They pointed to the lower levels of virus neutralizing antibodies it provokes compared to vaccines using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology from Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech.

Top News / World+Biz

J&J Covid-19 Vaccine / Pfizer / booster / FDA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mullahs clash with cops in city

Mullahs clash with cops in city

18h | Videos
$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim

5
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

6
Where to invest to get tax rebate
Thoughts

Where to invest to get tax rebate