No side effects after use of nasal Covid vaccine - Gamaleya Center chief

25 November, 2021, 10:45 am
No side effects have been registered after the use of the nasal coronavirus vaccine, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, the vaccine developer, told TASS on Thursday.

"So far, we observe no side effects after the use of the nasal vaccine. Its efficacy is yet to be verified," he said.

When asked whether this vaccine could be harmful for those suffering from allergy, he said, "Like any other medicine - only at the aggravation stage. Otherwise, you can use it - no contraindications."

In October, the Gamaleya Center received a Russian health ministry permit for the second phase of clinical tests of a nasal form of the coronavirus vaccine. The Center's director Alexander Gintsburg said that the nasal form would be an addition to the regular vaccine to ensure an extra barrier to the infection.

