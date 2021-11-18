Moderna seeks US authorization of Covid-19 booster shots for all adults

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
18 November, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 02:27 pm

Related News

Moderna seeks US authorization of Covid-19 booster shots for all adults

Moderna's shares rose 5% to $246.16 in afternoon trading on the news

Reuters
18 November, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 02:27 pm
Walmart pharmacist holds a vial of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine inside a Walmart department store in West Haven, Connecticut, US, February 17, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Walmart pharmacist holds a vial of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine inside a Walmart department store in West Haven, Connecticut, US, February 17, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it had applied with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for authorization of its Covid-19 booster vaccine for all adults aged 18 and older.

The FDA has cleared booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines for people who are immunocompromised, those aged 65 and older and for individuals at high risk of severe disease or who are regularly exposed to the virus.

Moderna is seeking authorization for a 50-microgram booster dose, half the strength of its original vaccine given in two shots about four weeks apart.

The filing comes a week after Pfizer Inc applied for a similar clearance for the booster doses of the vaccine it has developed with German partner BioNTech.

A decision from the FDA on Pfizer is expected this week ahead of a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel meeting on Friday to discuss expanding the eligibility for booster doses of the vaccine.

Moderna's shares rose 5% to $246.16 in afternoon trading on the news.

Experts believe booster doses are vital for reducing Covid-19 to an endemic level and U.S. President Joe Biden's administration in August announced plans to roll out booster doses for all adults in September.

Last month, the European Union's drug regulator approved Moderna's booster vaccine for all age groups over 18, at least six months after the second dose. The company has also applied for booster approval in Japan.

However, regulators in several countries, including France, Canada, Finland and Sweden, have taken a more defensive stance on Moderna's vaccine over heart-related safety concerns affecting younger people.

Top News / World+Biz

Moderna / Booster Jabs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

18h | Videos
Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

18h | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

18h | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records