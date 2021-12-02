Moderna exec says company could have Omicron booster ready in March

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
02 December, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 11:10 am

Related News

Moderna exec says company could have Omicron booster ready in March

The company is also working on a multi-valent vaccine that would include up to four different coronavirus variants including Omicron

Reuters
02 December, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 11:10 am
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Moderna Inc could have a Covid-19 booster shot targeting the Omicron variant tested and ready to file for US authorization as soon as March, the company's president said on Wednesday.

Moderna President Stephen Hoge said he believes booster shots carrying genes specifically targeting mutations in the newly-discovered Omicron variant would be the quickest way to address any anticipated reductions in vaccine efficacy it may cause.

"We've already started that program," he told Reuters.

The company is also working on a multi-valent vaccine that would include up to four different coronavirus variants including Omicron.

That could take several more months, he said.

The United States identified its first Covid-19 case caused by the Omicron variant in California, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

Omicron, dubbed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization, is being studied to see if it is more contagious or causes more severe illness than other variants, and if it can evade current vaccines.

Given prior guidance from the US Food and Drug Administration, which has required mid-stage clinical testing, Hoge said the process could take three or four months.

"The Omicron-specific boosters, just realistically, are not before March and maybe more in the second quarter," Hoge said, unless the FDA changes its guidance for what data would be needed for authorization.

Moderna would be able to manufacture the vaccine as it was conducting the testing, Hoge said, to have it ready to roll out as soon as possible.

He said the FDA is currently assessing the threat to vaccine protection posed by the Omicron variant. The agency could provide a faster timeline, akin to the way it approves vaccines for influenza, by approving changes in the flu strains, which would shorten the three- to four-month timeline.

In the United States, licensed flu vaccines can be updated each season by substituting in new strains of the virus that are believed to be most likely to cause illness in the upcoming flu season, without the need for large, randomized clinical trials.

Based on the pattern of mutations seen in the Omicron variant, which include mutations that have already been shown to reduce the efficacy of its vaccine in lab studies, Hoge said, "we expect there will be an impact."

It is not clear yet how big of a drop in efficacy the Omicron variant will cause for current vaccines, but it could be significant, Hoge surmised.

"The mutations that had previously led to the biggest drops in efficacy were seen in Delta and Beta. And all of those mutations have shown up in Omicron," Hoge said.

"And so the question here is, are we going to see a Delta-like performance? Are we going to see a Beta-like performance? Or are we going to see some cross multiple of the two? I think it's that last scenario that has people most concerned," he said.

Hoge said the company is testing to see whether fully vaccinated recipients of Moderna's vaccine are protected against the variant, as well as those who received the 50-microgram and 100-microgram booster doses of the shot.

"I still believe that the existing vaccines will be able to at least slow down, if not completely stop, the Omicron variant," he said. 

Top News / World+Biz

Moderna / omicron / march

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

53m | Pursuit
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

2h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

21h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

15h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

15h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

15h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'